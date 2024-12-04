1987 ToyRUs Newspaper flyer

Comixbooks
Saw this on Facebook found it interesting I owned both system but Sega was kinda inferior untill Genesis came out. I remember buying Vigalante for Sega was really disappointed.
It was my first console, too.SMS was a great system (and my first console that I owned). I'd find out later in life that, spec-wise, it was actually superior to the NES (more colours).
The thing about the NES (and the SNES), the extra mappers (and chips for the SNES) allowed the system to do far more than what its base capabilities allow. You remove the extra mappers, and Super Mario Bros. is about as powerful of a game as you can get from the system. The SMS also had several mappers. It's one of the reasons why the whole "developers getting everything they can out of the system" is a bit more complicated.An interesting thing to note here is that the games were effectively half the cost of the console at the time with consideration to the packed in extras. Compare that to today where games are only 10-15% the cost of the console.
I think one of the only issues compared to the NES was that the memory was slower, but that could have to do with the smaller color, tile, and sprite limits on the NES. The clock speed of the SMS VDP was the same as the PPU in the NES. More facts about the SMS:
The things that developers tried to do to get around the limitations of the NES always made their games have a dirty look to them compared to the SMS, in my opinion. The NES had the better game library, though.
- VRAM could store double the number of 8x8 tiles the NES could. This was thanks to the VDP in the SMS having double the amount of memory compared to the PPU in the NES.
- Tiles could be 8x8, 8x16, 16x16, or 16x32 on the SMS while the NES was limited to 8x8 and 8x16 until Rare worked their magic later in the console's life.
- The on-screen sprite limit was the same between both consoles (8 per scan line, 64 total)
- The color palette on the SMS was 64 colors with 31 being able to be displayed on screen at a time. The NES had a 52 color palette with 25 being able to be displayed at a time.
