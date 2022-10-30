1950x with Titan Pascal (or Xp) terrbile gaming performance

arestavo said: IIRC, the old TR multi CCD chips were terrible at gaming until you turned on Ryzen Master's gaming mode which disabled half the chip. The latency between the chiplets was the cause of the terrible FPS drops, and gaming mode was the "fix." Click to expand...

At one point I had "upgraded" to a Threadripper 2920X from a Core i7 5960X. At the same time I switched from a pair of GTX 1080 Ti's to a single RTX 2080 Ti. I found my gaming experience at 4K to be worse most of the time in the new configuration. Naturally, I did a lot of digging and testing. As a reviewer, I had a lot more access to hardware and had collected a lot of data to being with. The results of all my testing lead me to one inescapable conclusion. The 1st and 2nd Generation Threadripper CPU's were horrible at gaming. The thing is, if you had looked at most of the data out there you'd have seen average FPS ranges that were close if not better than their Ryzen counterparts and not horrible compared to Intel's then champion, the 9900K. However, average FPS does not tell the whole story. (It never does and never did.)Conventional wisdom at the time suggested that at 4K you were entirely GPU bound and the CPU you used was irrelevant. My testing showed that this was not the case. Average frame rates were broadly similar across the 2920X, 9900K and I think a Ryzen 2700X or whatever Ryzen chip I had tested for that at the time. On the surface, the Threadripper seemed like it would be fine. However, when I'd play any games at 4K (some more so than others) the games weren't smooth. I'd have issues with what felt like hitching or stuttering occasionally. When I started gathering the data and parsing it out I saw that the Threadripper system would spike a lot higher than the 9900K, but that it also dropped into frame rate ranges well below anything else I tested. With Destiny 2, I got frame rate spikes into the 200's or more but it would often drop to 26FPS. With PBO it would do 36FPS instead. Meanwhile the 9900K never dropped below 56FPS in the game test. I never felt that drop with the Intel system but it happened a lot with the Threadripper system. Essentially, the Intel only dropped once to 56FPS and the rest of the time was solidly over 60FPS. The AMD TR system sometimes averaged higher FPS, but it dropped into that 26-36FPS range quite often.I essentially concluded that the AMD system was all over the place and the reason the averages were so high in tests came down to the fact that the frame rates spiked super high, skewing the results. If you just took a random snapshot of the FPS at a some random time you'd generally see something similar ot the 9900K system. Those drops into the 26-36FPS range occurred relatively frequently but only for a second. Just long enough to feel it in the game. You had higher highs and lower lows with it but far less consistency. This comes down to the fact that there was a lot of latency crossing CCX complexes as well as CCD's. In the 3000 series, AMD compensated by doubling their L3 cache size. Even that didn't work all the time. This is why single CCD chips were slightly better at gaming than two CCD chips were. The infinity fabric helped as it basically made everything a bit more uniform but again, there were latencies internal to those CPU's that held the chips back.It's not really until the 5000 series that AMD corrected this problem.