1950X/Mobo combo + 4770k/Mobo Combo

Skillz

Skillz

[H]ard DCOTY 2017
Joined
Aug 14, 2004
Messages
22,190
Selling my Gigabyte Aorus X399 motherboard and a 1950X Threadripper CPU - $450 shipped Contus

Also for sale is a Intel i7-4770k CPU w/ ASUS z97-A motherboard - $125 shipped Contus

Heatware

Trader Reviews for skillz | HeatWare.com

Heatware is a user feedback/rating database for user-to-user online transactions. Rate users when buying computer parts, electronics, auto parts, mobile phones, etc.
www.heatware.com www.heatware.com
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top