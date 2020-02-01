1950X/Mobo combo + 4770k/Mobo Combo

Skillz
[H]ard DCOTY 2017
- Joined
- Aug 14, 2004
- Messages
- 22,190
Selling my Gigabyte Aorus X399 motherboard and a 1950X Threadripper CPU - $450 shipped Contus
Also for sale is a Intel i7-4770k CPU w/ ASUS z97-A motherboard - $125 shipped Contus
Heatware
Also for sale is a Intel i7-4770k CPU w/ ASUS z97-A motherboard - $125 shipped Contus
Heatware
Trader Reviews for skillz | HeatWare.com
Heatware is a user feedback/rating database for user-to-user online transactions. Rate users when buying computer parts, electronics, auto parts, mobile phones, etc.
www.heatware.com
Last edited: