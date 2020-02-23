1900X TR, Plus various Motherboads and CPU's, and Verizon Pixel

One Verizon Pixel and new holster, $50 shipped, Will post pics soon.

Asus ROG Strix B450-F

Brand spanking new in box. Never been used. I bought it at Micro Center in Kansas City. The original I bought was returned and this is it's replacement. I already have this same board up and running with a 2700X. I have no need for two of these.
Have receipt for warranty.

Paypal is preferred and Heat under same alias.

Thinking around $120, (shipped from 66285) for the motherboard, but will negotiate.

Have a 3770K that's never been OC'd under watercooling all it's life. Seated in a Gigabyte Z77M-D3H
Just CPU and Mobo with backplate. No box, but if anything is needed, just ask. $75 shipped
SOLD


(Pending more accurate information) AMD Phenom Black II 1090T with a Gigabyte Matx motherboard. I need to verify it's good still first before I commit to the sale, but if it's ok, $50 for cpu and motherboard combo shipped.


Have one last thing to pawn off. Who would like a 1900X of their own?
An amazing bastard of the line! It's the rowdy backwoods cousin everybody loves! It's the bees knees man!

I do have the original box and will ship for $135 CPU only. No motherboard or heatsink/waterblock goes with this.
I have a 2920X coming and will be swapping this out re-using the Asrock mobo.
 

Attachments

Added the video card, because I am lazy and just don't have the time to mess with it.
 
Added the redheaded stepchild of the early Threadripper line.

In all fairness, it's a stout processor, I just need more cores for CAD work and some other projects I work on. Otherwise I have been pretty happy with the 1900X.
I did have an MSI board with a 2920X, but times as they were required me to sell it off. The Asrock suits me well enough, but I do miss that 2920X.
 
Responded to PMs.

3770K and motherboard off the table.

Asus B450, 1900X , and Phenom Black combo still available

The 1900X is cpu in it's original box only. I don't have a motherboard for it
 
Late Monday morning bump.

Pulled the 1900X last night and swapped in the 2920X.
That puppy is ready for it's forever home.
 
