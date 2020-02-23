1900X TR, B450 motherboard, Phenom 1090T combo



Just CPU and Mobo with backplate. No box, but if anything is needed, just ask. $75 shipped Have a 3770K that's never been OC'd under watercooling all it's life. Seated in a Gigabyte Z77M-D3H Just CPU and Mobo with backplate. No box, but if anything is needed, just ask. $75 shipped

SOLD

Have one last thing to pawn off. Who would like a

1900X

of their own?

An amazing bastard of the line! It's the rowdy backwoods cousin everybody loves! It's the bees knees man!



I do have the original box and will ship for $135 CPU only. No motherboard or heatsink/waterblock goes with this.

I have a 2920X coming and will be swapping this out re-using the Asrock mobo.