18-year-old Morrowind mod project releases 60 new quests, massive new map

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Dec 20, 2019 at 5:00 PM.

  1. Dec 20, 2019 at 5:00 PM #1
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,702
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    Still need to play through morrow wind!

    "With this latest patch, dubbed 19.12, the map is just a little closer to completion. However there’s still plenty left to add. According to the announcement post for the Aanthirin patch, the next project for the Tamriel Rebuilt team will be Thirr Valley, a region of the Nasis District. Apparently most of the exteriors for this area are completed and it’s around two thirds of the way done, so it’s possible that could be heading to the new and improved Morrowind sometime next summer."

    https://www.polygon.com/2019/12/20/...rn-elder-scrolls-3-morrowind-aanthirin-update
     
    erek, Dec 20, 2019 at 5:00 PM
    erek, Dec 20, 2019 at 5:00 PM
    #1
    chameleoneel and N4CR like this.
  2. Dec 20, 2019 at 6:10 PM #2
    PhaseNoise

    PhaseNoise 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,140
    Joined:
    May 11, 2005
    Very special game for me. I used to escape to that weird alien world, and would like to revisit it someday.
     
    PhaseNoise, Dec 20, 2019 at 6:10 PM
    PhaseNoise, Dec 20, 2019 at 6:10 PM
    #2
    erek likes this.