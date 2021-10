17th Annual WCG Birthday Challenge by SETI.Germany

Nov 16th - Nov 22nd 2021The only sub project you should run is MCM. Yes you can bunker. These work units have a 7 day deadline so wait until 7 days before the event and watch that your work units aren't resends. Those will have shorter deadlines.Last year's thread - https://hardforum.com/threads/wcg-16th-birthday-challenge.2002783/ We are signed up.Rankings can be tracked here https://www.worldcommunitygrid.org/team/challenge/viewTeamChallenge.do?challengeId=10477 and they only update once per day.MCM is CPU work only. They should have work for Windows, Macs, Linux, and ARM systems.