170hz monitor stuck at 60hz (but the other monitor isnt) Dual 1440p displays

New member here... I have a powerspec G162 computer I got a good deal on. Wanted to build one but with gpu prices w/e. It has an RX580 and I only play older games so it's enough for me. I just bought a new 1440p 170hz display (I also have a second 1440p 165hz display too) (also I game at 120hz) and what's happening is the newer display is stuck at 60hz. I want. I have the other monitor set to 120hz and it works fine, it's just the new one is stuck at 60hz. I can go into advanced display settings and change it to 120hz but as soon as I close out of the box it reverts to 60hz. Also, oddly, if I disconnect the secondary display the main (the monitor stuck at 60hz) immediately reverts to 120hz (or whatever I had it set to last, in this case 120hz.) But as soon as I connect the second monitor it gets stuck at 60hz. Radeon software reports 60hz on it. I tried making a custom resolution but it still reports 60hz. But if I disconnect the second monitor it reports 120hz immediately.



I just got the monitor from microcenter. Dont really want to return it because I like it a lot. Right now I'm keeping it the only monitor connected so I can play at 120hz until I figure out what to do.



I've tried uninstalling my GPU drivers, rolling them back, making sure the right drivers for the monitors are installed, I tried setting my secondary monitor to 60hz and 1080p, and still nothing, (though if I set the new monitor to 1080p it changes to 120hz). And yes I'm using the display port cables (the ones they came with) and Im plugged into my RX580. Also have tried switching the cables and ports, and, of course, unplugging them and trying again.



I'm not even sure what forum to post this in because I'm clueless where the problem is coming from and I dont want to return the display and try a different one because who knows if the problem will persist...