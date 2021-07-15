16x PCIe Quad M.2 Adapters Without Need for Bifurcation?

cdabc123 said: Ive ran devices that require bifurcation on some pretty ancient hardware. Notably a old dual g34 Opteron build. Ive had issue with a dual lga 1366 board and a dual 2011 board. Do the Dell boards play nice on any modern rigs you might have? Click to expand...

I don't have any of the dell boards yet. I decided to test with the little 8x to two U.2 port Supermicro board. My assumption was that if it did not play nice with that board, it probably wouldn't play nice with any other devices requiring bifurcation either. Is that a bad assumption?