16TB SSDs on the way

uOpt said:
Laughs in U.2.
Click to expand...
Right? I bought a 15.36TB Micron 9300 Pro about two and a half years ago. Works great as a Steam drive.

Edit: I didn't realize, but my drive was released in April 2019. So it's been out over 5 years. On top of that, Micron released a 30.72TB 9400 Pro in Jan 2023 in U.3. Now, if only I could find a M.2 to U.3 adapter (I've only found a StarTech PCIE adapter, and it was not backwards compatible with U.2)
 
Last edited:
arestavo said:
Right? I bought a 15.36TB Micron 9300 Pro about two and a half years ago. Works great as a Steam drive.

Edit: I didn't realize, but my drive was released in April 2019. So it's been out over 5 years. On top of that, Micron released a 30.72TB 9400 Pro in Jan 2023 in U.3. Now, if only I could find a M.2 to U.3 adapter (I've only found a StarTech PCIE adapter, and it was not backwards compatible with U.2)
Click to expand...

I thought you can stuff U.3 drives into U.2 infrastructure, but maybe I misremember.
 
arestavo said:
Now, if only I could find a M.2 to U.3 adapter (I've only found a StarTech PCIE adapter, and it was not backwards compatible with U.2)
Click to expand...

Its tricky, in my case i bought a micron 7400 15.36tb, most of the adapters kinda work, but if you run CDM they throw errors, i tried a lot, only two worked without errors, one of them was Ableconn PEXU3-132, if i recall the other ill post it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top