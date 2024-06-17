16TB SSDs on the way

Comixbooks
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 22,615
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
How much?
AND much mo money from ya wallet too...More memory on a single chip
Right? I bought a 15.36TB Micron 9300 Pro about two and a half years ago. Works great as a Steam drive.Laughs in U.2.
Right? I bought a 15.36TB Micron 9300 Pro about two and a half years ago. Works great as a Steam drive.
Edit: I didn't realize, but my drive was released in April 2019. So it's been out over 5 years. On top of that, Micron released a 30.72TB 9400 Pro in Jan 2023 in U.3. Now, if only I could find a M.2 to U.3 adapter (I've only found a StarTech PCIE adapter, and it was not backwards compatible with U.2)
Now, if only I could find a M.2 to U.3 adapter (I've only found a StarTech PCIE adapter, and it was not backwards compatible with U.2)