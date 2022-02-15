16TB for under $50? Not sure if this is legit.

swingdjted
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 14, 2008
- Messages
- 272
I haven't posted here for a while, but I saw on Newegg when looking for a new data storage drive that they're selling what looks like a thumb drive and they're advertising it as a 16TB drive priced at under $50. There are no reviews of the product so I'm not sure what to think? Fact or fiction?
Here's the link:
https://www.newegg.com/p/1Z4-06J9-00002
Thanks in advance for your thoughts.
Here's the link:
https://www.newegg.com/p/1Z4-06J9-00002
Thanks in advance for your thoughts.