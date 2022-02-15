16TB for under $50? Not sure if this is legit.

swingdjted

I haven't posted here for a while, but I saw on Newegg when looking for a new data storage drive that they're selling what looks like a thumb drive and they're advertising it as a 16TB drive priced at under $50. There are no reviews of the product so I'm not sure what to think? Fact or fiction?
Here's the link:
https://www.newegg.com/p/1Z4-06J9-00002
Thanks in advance for your thoughts.
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

Fiction. I would assume by a seller that isn't backed by Newegg.
 
lilfiend

This is a common scam, the drive will show as 16tb in windows but will actually be a small flash drive, usually 8-32GB, data will write to it like it is working but it will actually just keep overwriting itself.
 
vegeta535

Show how low NE has fallen. It is ridiculous that they would allow someone to sell this crap.
 
