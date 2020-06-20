16P Netgear Gig-E Unmanaged Switch not working with Spectrum Wireless Router *advice needed*

Does anyone have any idea how I get these two to work together? I subscribe to Spectrum and they dropped off two consoles for my internet. One is the modem, the other is a WiFi router, and has an integrated 4P switch. I want to be able to use my Netgear 16P Gig-E switch with this ISP rental until I do an upgrade to WiFi 6 for the home network.

I get no "connected light" nor "activity light" on Netgear 16P

-I have tried all the plugs on WiFi router switch 1, 2, 3 & 4.
-I have tried multiple cables and different types, Cat5e & Cat6
-I have tried plugging into every single port on the 16P Netgear for "uplink" since there's no dedicated uplink, it's an unmanaged switch

I'm not a networking guy, but this 16P switch worked fine with my TP-Link Archer before I upgraded to 500MB internet about two months ago.
Never messed with it until now, but need it for a couple (3) LAN PC's now, 2 dedicated (always on)
 
