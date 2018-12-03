16gb DDR3 ECC - 64GB DDR2 ECC - Google Daydreams all NIB.

DISCLAIMER: All sales are F&F or you pay fees. Shipping is included in all sales.
Will take Paypal, Venmo or Newegg Gift card.
FS:
16x4gb KVR667D2D4P5 Kingston ECC PC2-5300 - $75
16gb DDR3 ECC Registered - Micron PC3L-12800R - $40
3 NIB Google Daydream Views. $25 each, shipped. or $65 takes them all. Will take Paypal, Venmo or Newegg Gift card.
Not looking to buy anything at this time.
$0
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/117681/to
SOLD: FX-8300 Asus MSA97
SOLD: FX-8350 Gigabyte GA-970a-D3
SOLD: 2x8GB DDR3 1600 Mushkin Silverline
SOLD: 4x4GB DDR3 1600 Team DDR3 Xtreme
SOLD: Logitech Harmony Hub Elite
SOLD: Outer Worlds Key
SOLD: Outer Worlds Key
SOLD: BF V CD Key
SOLD: 8700k
