"16 local dimming zones" - IPS monitor with this currently?

D

DarkSideA8

Gawd
Joined
Apr 13, 2005
Messages
776
The UQnotX is expected later this summer with 16 local dimming zones.

I've seen videos of some of the white square /circle on black background which shows the glow and lack of speed in switching - but I'm interested in seeing a more 'real world' look at how these types of monitors work.

Anyone know of a good 27 that has this feature so I can check out the performance in anticipation of what the UQnotX might look like?
 
