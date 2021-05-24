"16 local dimming zones" - IPS monitor with this currently?

DarkSideA8
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 13, 2005
- Messages
- 776
The UQnotX is expected later this summer with 16 local dimming zones.
I've seen videos of some of the white square /circle on black background which shows the glow and lack of speed in switching - but I'm interested in seeing a more 'real world' look at how these types of monitors work.
Anyone know of a good 27 that has this feature so I can check out the performance in anticipation of what the UQnotX might look like?
I've seen videos of some of the white square /circle on black background which shows the glow and lack of speed in switching - but I'm interested in seeing a more 'real world' look at how these types of monitors work.
Anyone know of a good 27 that has this feature so I can check out the performance in anticipation of what the UQnotX might look like?