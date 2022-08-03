$16 Deepcool GAMMAXX400 4-Heatpipe single tower 120mm cooler

I keep a camel alert on these and they popped up today. I still haven't used some of the other coolers I've picked up so I'll be skipping this sale, but I hope someone can take advantage.Pretty decent and on par with the Coolermaster Hyper 212. HP 212 is still a great cooler, but not that great of a value anymore, IMHO. I've seen the TDP quoted anywhere from 150w to 180w. Not sure of the accuracy, but it definitely rocks compared to stock coolers.