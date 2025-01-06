  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

16" 120hz OLED portable monitors recently coming to Aliexpress

G

Gatecrasher3000

Gawd
Joined
Mar 18, 2013
Messages
593
Hi all,
So, I searched for it, but I didn't see any discussions about the 16" 120hz OLED 2880x1800 glossy portable monitors that started to pop up on Aliexpress about a month ago.
From the little information that is out there about these monitors, apparently they use the panels Samsung manufacturers and puts into their laptops.
For those that remember the Catleap 27" 1440p monitors that LG manufactured the panels for, it's the same idea, smaller Chinese businesses are buying these Samsung OLED panels and putting them into their own bezels.

Now, if one of these panels was sold by a larger company (Asus, Acer), and had their warranty and support, I would buy it in a second, as the price to stated performance is difficult to beat, and it would be perfect for a small gaming nook I'm creating in my appartment.
However, I've never heard of UPERFECT or EVICIV, I would be buying it off Aliexpress so returns would be a painful experience if even offered if it stops working, and there are very little reviews about these panels and zero long term information about their durability.
But man...am I ever considering it.

Any of you know more about these, too good to be true right?
UPERFECT
EVICIV
 
Last edited:
That'll be interesting. I've had the UPERFECT 16" 2K 120Hz IPS model for a year now. It's good, still going strong, but not sure how warranty will be if it breaks. Bought it from Amazon, and the OLED version is on sale there for $278.99 with a 7% coupon. The company only sells portable monitors, and their products have solid reviews, so I think they're legit.

1000014221.png
 
Neat display, it says 100hz over hdmi for 2880x1800 (requires lower res for 120hz over hdmi) but works at 120hz over usb-c, seems kinda strange but must be some kind of limitation.

Would be cool as an addition to a laptop that doesn't have oled.

Also I still have my Catleap!
 
I ended up buying this and am absolutely hooked on OLED. It's got rich colors and inky blacks. It's glossy so keeping ambient light sources down is critical. It's also the first time I'm on a 120hz display so scrolling is buttery smooth. My laptop feels supercharged with all this goodness.

I'm not a fan of the flimsy magnetic cover, which doubles as a stand when you fold it back that the monitor sits on with two positions. It doesn't feel super secure, like accidentally touching it could cause it to slip. The monitor sits on a groove but its not very deep. There are some mounting screws in a VESA pattern at the bottom of the monitor, but then it wouldn't be portable anymore if you do that.

Color balance is a bit off. Maybe it feels a bit too saturated. I tweaked the color temp to drop red from 50 to 47 and blue from 50 to 53 and that helped a lot.
Monitor has different modes: MOVE, GAME, STANDARD, TEXT, etc but many of them feel unusable as its too bright/vivid/saturated.

Text clarity is extremely good. Don't see any fringing at all.

Overall a big fan of this, not sure if its WOLED or QD-OLED or some other kind of OLED.
 
Stryker7314 said:
Neat display, it says 100hz over hdmi for 2880x1800 (requires lower res for 120hz over hdmi) but works at 120hz over usb-c, seems kinda strange but must be some kind of limitation.
Click to expand...

I'm guessing they didn't want to incorporate HDMI 2.1, but that it does support DisplayPort over USB-C.
 
rcrez said:
I ended up buying this and am absolutely hooked on OLED. It's got rich colors and inky blacks. It's glossy so keeping ambient light sources down is critical. It's also the first time I'm on a 120hz display so scrolling is buttery smooth. My laptop feels supercharged with all this goodness.

I'm not a fan of the flimsy magnetic cover, which doubles as a stand when you fold it back that the monitor sits on with two positions. It doesn't feel super secure, like accidentally touching it could cause it to slip. The monitor sits on a groove but its not very deep. There are some mounting screws in a VESA pattern at the bottom of the monitor, but then it wouldn't be portable anymore if you do that.

Color balance is a bit off. Maybe it feels a bit too saturated. I tweaked the color temp to drop red from 50 to 47 and blue from 50 to 53 and that helped a lot.
Monitor has different modes: MOVE, GAME, STANDARD, TEXT, etc but many of them feel unusable as its too bright/vivid/saturated.

Text clarity is extremely good. Don't see any fringing at all.

Overall a big fan of this, not sure if its WOLED or QD-OLED or some other kind of OLED.
Click to expand...
I got mine too, Im in love with my new little couch setup; streaming from my gaming PC to an old laptop behind my couch, then the laptop is connected to this new monitor.
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20250226_160328679.jpg
    PXL_20250226_160328679.jpg
    367.8 KB · Views: 0
rcrez said:
I ended up buying this and am absolutely hooked on OLED. It's got rich colors and inky blacks. It's glossy so keeping ambient light sources down is critical. It's also the first time I'm on a 120hz display so scrolling is buttery smooth. My laptop feels supercharged with all this goodness.

I'm not a fan of the flimsy magnetic cover, which doubles as a stand when you fold it back that the monitor sits on with two positions. It doesn't feel super secure, like accidentally touching it could cause it to slip. The monitor sits on a groove but its not very deep. There are some mounting screws in a VESA pattern at the bottom of the monitor, but then it wouldn't be portable anymore if you do that.

Color balance is a bit off. Maybe it feels a bit too saturated. I tweaked the color temp to drop red from 50 to 47 and blue from 50 to 53 and that helped a lot.
Monitor has different modes: MOVE, GAME, STANDARD, TEXT, etc but many of them feel unusable as its too bright/vivid/saturated.

Text clarity is extremely good. Don't see any fringing at all.

Overall a big fan of this, not sure if its WOLED or QD-OLED or some other kind of OLED.
Click to expand...
Does it also have VRR support? I’m looking for a portable oled with 120 hz for switch 2 and my steam deck for when I do some traveling.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top