16" 120hz OLED portable monitors recently coming to Aliexpress

I ended up buying this and am absolutely hooked on OLED. It's got rich colors and inky blacks. It's glossy so keeping ambient light sources down is critical. It's also the first time I'm on a 120hz display so scrolling is buttery smooth. My laptop feels supercharged with all this goodness.



I'm not a fan of the flimsy magnetic cover, which doubles as a stand when you fold it back that the monitor sits on with two positions. It doesn't feel super secure, like accidentally touching it could cause it to slip. The monitor sits on a groove but its not very deep. There are some mounting screws in a VESA pattern at the bottom of the monitor, but then it wouldn't be portable anymore if you do that.



Color balance is a bit off. Maybe it feels a bit too saturated. I tweaked the color temp to drop red from 50 to 47 and blue from 50 to 53 and that helped a lot.

Monitor has different modes: MOVE, GAME, STANDARD, TEXT, etc but many of them feel unusable as its too bright/vivid/saturated.



Text clarity is extremely good. Don't see any fringing at all.



Overall a big fan of this, not sure if its WOLED or QD-OLED or some other kind of OLED.