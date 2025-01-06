16" 120hz OLED portable monitors recently coming to Aliexpress

Gatecrasher3000
Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 18, 2013
- Messages
- 593
Hi all,
So, I searched for it, but I didn't see any discussions about the 16" 120hz OLED 2880x1800 glossy portable monitors that started to pop up on Aliexpress about a month ago.
From the little information that is out there about these monitors, apparently they use the panels Samsung manufacturers and puts into their laptops.
For those that remember the Catleap 27" 1440p monitors that LG manufactured the panels for, it's the same idea, smaller Chinese businesses are buying these Samsung OLED panels and putting them into their own bezels.
Now, if one of these panels was sold by a larger company (Asus, Acer), and had their warranty and support, I would buy it in a second, as the price to stated performance is difficult to beat, and it would be perfect for a small gaming nook I'm creating in my appartment.
However, I've never heard of UPERFECT or EVICIV, I would be buying it off Aliexpress so returns would be a painful experience if even offered if it stops working, and there are very little reviews about these panels and zero long term information about their durability.
But man...am I ever considering it.
Any of you know more about these, too good to be true right?
UPERFECT
EVICIV
So, I searched for it, but I didn't see any discussions about the 16" 120hz OLED 2880x1800 glossy portable monitors that started to pop up on Aliexpress about a month ago.
From the little information that is out there about these monitors, apparently they use the panels Samsung manufacturers and puts into their laptops.
For those that remember the Catleap 27" 1440p monitors that LG manufactured the panels for, it's the same idea, smaller Chinese businesses are buying these Samsung OLED panels and putting them into their own bezels.
Now, if one of these panels was sold by a larger company (Asus, Acer), and had their warranty and support, I would buy it in a second, as the price to stated performance is difficult to beat, and it would be perfect for a small gaming nook I'm creating in my appartment.
However, I've never heard of UPERFECT or EVICIV, I would be buying it off Aliexpress so returns would be a painful experience if even offered if it stops working, and there are very little reviews about these panels and zero long term information about their durability.
But man...am I ever considering it.
Any of you know more about these, too good to be true right?
UPERFECT
EVICIV
Last edited: