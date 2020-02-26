150mm maximum Tall Air Cooler recs?

I'm in the process of putting my new rig together. I need a Cooler for the AMD R5 3600 CPU - I will not use that shitty stealth cooler AMD ships with it. My case has a maximum limit of 150mm for the cooler.



I can't seem to find a decent looking cooler for a decent price that actully cools decently - lol.



Any ideas?



(I don't want to use the AMD Prism cooler either -too noisey)