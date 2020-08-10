$150-$200 best value? 280x has died

Had been getting some BSOD's lately and this morning the graphics card was throwning funky lines all over the place. Bought the sucker used in 2016, so I'm not too heartbroken. I have been living under a rock in terms of computer hardware so could use some help.

Truth be told, I was pretty content with the 280x's performance since I'm not too [H]ard about my gaming, although if I'm spending money, might as well get *some* improvement! Little bit here and there game wise . 1920x1200 monitor 60Hz monitor, r5 1600 and 16gb main memory. Wouldn't mind going a lot more power (heat) efficient, though. Used market for anything but RX580's seems terrible from what I was looking at today. So the sweet spot looks like the 5500xt and the 1650 super in 4gb?

Am I missing anything? 1060 6gb?

Thanks
 
If it's a strict 150-200$ budget, RX580 or the 1650Super should be good, the cheaper the better.

If you can stretch to 250$, the 1660 SUPERs are nice and will let you play @ all high at 1080p

The 1060s and the RX580s are about a even except for power consumption in the 1060's favor... so boils down to price.

I wouldn't get the 5500XT unless you're running PCIE 4.0 (which you are not), the 8x link on the 5500/XT series seems to gimp it a little.
 
