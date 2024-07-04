15 person PS4 development team, could have helped AMD avoid bankruptcy a decade ago

Did the PlayStation 4 help AMD to avoid bankruptcy
AMD operated on the verge of bankruptcy for many years. It would go so far as to cannibalize profitable divisions and sell them off to support its floundering CPU business. AMD even got bailouts from the German government to bail out its fabs in Germany before Global Foundries was spun off as its own thing. It wouldn't surprise me at all if console sales kept them afloat during that time. It's probably not quite that simple but its probably a true statement.I can't say for sure this is accurate, but I can say it is very possible.
Then someone would hire as many AMD engineers as possible, maybe buy some of the intellectual property, and start a new company. If NVidia raises prices, that's an umbrella for someone else to compete profitably. Still I'm happy that AMD is also in the GPU business.Imagine how much nvidia would charge for gpus if amd was gone.
Depends when but without pushing each others in that space, does the Nvidia GPUs get as good at replacing the CPU as much as it did in datacenter ? What would the reactionary government of the world do... Do they push each other into making those 600 watt affair or they stay smaller, what Apple do without AMD gpus during all that time, eat it and go to Nvidia (same for Xbox....) or start a competition because the high price Nvidia charge make it possible ? who bought all the AMD-ATI pattens and know how.... was it one of Apple, Microsoft or Sony for example ? In that scenario it become a bit easier to know, did Intel try and was able to legally ?Imagine how much nvidia would charge for gpus if amd was gone.
This is why I've said the big cat APU lineup (specifically Bobcat and Jaguar) are some of AMD's best CPUs ever made. Wasn't super fast but it was what the market wanted at the right time, and made for a reliable cash stream.
It’s wild thinking about how Bobcat almost never made it out, and when it did netbooks were a surprise hit; then Jaguar became the foundation of the successful consoles. There are stories that I’ll never be able to tell unless Cerny himself gives explicit permission
I almost lost all hope by 2012 after a big layoff, but listening to Keller speak to the teams after he was hired back kept me on board.
We should have acquired Nvidia - and we tried. Nvidia – for those who remember – was mostly a “niche” CPU for hardcore gamers and they went hard on CUDA and AMD was a big believer in OpenGL. Developers preferred OpenGL vs CUDA given the lock-in with the latter. Jensen clearly thought very long term and was building his “Apple'' strategy of both HW and SW lock-in. He refused to sell unless he was made the joint-company’s CEO to align with this strategy. AMD blinked and our future trajectories splintered forever.
I thought it was general knowledge that the PS and Xbox console hardware was what kept AMD going back then. The margins on the hardware AMD made was crap but it was revenue and profit and steady revenue and profit at that.
Clearly AMD was engineering focussed & didn't have the resources to be product/sales focussed like Nvidia, Apple, Intel etc.