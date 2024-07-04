15 person PS4 development team, could have helped AMD avoid bankruptcy a decade ago

mnewxcv said: Imagine how much nvidia would charge for gpus if amd was gone. Click to expand...

Depends when but without pushing each others in that space, does the Nvidia GPUs get as good at replacing the CPU as much as it did in datacenter ? What would the reactionary government of the world do... Do they push each other into making those 600 watt affair or they stay smaller, what Apple do without AMD gpus during all that time, eat it and go to Nvidia (same for Xbox....) or start a competition because the high price Nvidia charge make it possible ? who bought all the AMD-ATI pattens and know how.... was it one of Apple, Microsoft or Sony for example ? In that scenario it become a bit easier to know, did Intel try and was able to legally ?Hard to imagine that world, it is possible that the AMD exist with those market share was the best possible one in terms of highest GPU price of today among all of them.