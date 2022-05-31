15" external display with more pixels is blurrier than my 15" MBP retina

My 15" portable display has a resolution of 3200x1800, which is more than my 15" MBP 2017 v12.4 Monterey running 2880x1800.



So my external display should look just as awesome if not better correct? Nope. It's blurry or very tiny.



In my Display system preferences, when selecting the external monitor and scaled, I'm only allowed to set a WxH resolution, not a "more space / less space" setting which my built in retina display has. This means my most sensible choices are 3200x1800 which makes everything (icons, text) very small or a multiple of it like 1600x900, which puts icons in the correct size, but it is clearly pixelated like the old generations of Macbooks before retina was around.



Is there a workaround for this?