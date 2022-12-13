14TB WD Easystore $200 @ Best Buy

Stolen from slickdeals. Supposedly very easy to shuck, has a WD white inside, and doesn't require any pin tricks if you're looking to bulk up your NAS.OTOH you could load every movie in the 'verse on this thing and just plug it into your TV / rpii / PC etcTempting to upgrade my array but not sure if my H700 would take 14TB or not. Not willing to drop $800 to find out. Also I don't think I'm even using up 10tb yet on my current array 4x6tb.