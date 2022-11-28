14TB HDD for Gaming PC Backups/Imaging File(s) and File Backups?

14TB HDD... WD UltraStar Data Center Drive or WD Red Pro for PC Backups & File Backups? Or any other better suggestions?



Honestly, can't tell the difference between these drives looking at the simple specs on the drive listing. Cache looks the same, all SATA III, etc.



Seeing if there are any Platter Drive experts around here that deal with NAS setups, what's your opinion on a good HDD backup drive that's decently fast for what it is?



FWIW, I use a Seagate IronWolf 7200RPM 8TB drive right now for backups on my gaming setup. Seems to perform alright and have not had any issues with it, so I am open to any brands really.