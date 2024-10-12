14900KS bundle w64gb /// Dell precision mobile workstation 7680 16” oled 8gb quadro 2000 ADA RTX i7 13850HX (Canada)

Bundle includes Intel 14900KS, Asus Prime z790p-wifi and 64 GB Corsair Vengance DDR5 6400 DDR 5 (2x32)

Asking $900 CAD Shipped in Canada (800 USD according to Xe for USD)




Dell precision 7680 32gb ram, i7 13850hx nvidia quadro ada rtx 2000 8gb wifi webcam win11 pro 1tb nvme ssd 16” 4K OLED, Dell precision dock. Type c and dock ac adapter illuminated keyboard, touch screen

Could pass as new, transferable warranty pro support onsite march 2029.

asking 1800 shipped anywhere in Canada, (etransfer preferred) will ship the the US but would have to be paypal and figure out shipping.

Curious, does this machine have fan control? Is there a dell utility? A bios setting? If so, percentages or just high, medium, low? Thanks.
 
Only the ROG board show that far as I know, but seems all anyone asks for lol
 
