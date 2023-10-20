14900KF BIOS Settings With Simple Undervolt Overclock Up To 6200Mhz @335W 95℃ In Cinebench CPU-Z

gerardfraser
[H]ard|Gawd
- Feb 23, 2009
- 1,343
Did up a video recording on crap phone
Simple BIOS settings anyone can handle by adjusting offset CPU voltage for your CPU and CPU Cooling.
Results all with HWinfo on showing voltage and temperatures
Max wattage -334 W
Max Temperature -95℃
CPU-z 3 Runs
1.Single-983 Multi- 17523
2.Single-986 Multi-17481
3.Single-990 Multi-17523
Cinebench 5 runs at different priorities
Single- 2435
Multi- 41230
Multi- 41947
Multi- 41880
Multi- 41882
Multi- 41916
♦ CPU - Intel 14900KF With MSI MAG Core Liquid 360R V2
♦ GPU -GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC
♦ RAM -Patriot Viper Venom DDR5 32GB CL32 7000MT's
♦ Mobo - ASUS Rog Strix Z-790 DDR5 (BIOS 1501)
♦ NVME - ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade Read:7400MB/s; Write: 5500MB/s
♦ DSP -Samsung 85-inch QN85B Neo QLED 4K UHD HDR 24X Dolby Atmos Gaming Smart TV
♦ PSU - Thermaltake Toughpower GF3 1200W ATX v3.0
♦ CASE -Phanteks Eclispe 500A
