14700k and 9800X3D combos, 7800XT, 4090

1) 14700K/Z790 Combo $400 shipped
- 14700k
- ASRock Z790 Nova
- Windows 10/11 Pro key
- CPU bracket
2) 9800X3D/B850 Combo $680 shipped
- 9800X3D
- Gigabyte B850 AI TOP
- 32GB Gskill 6000mt/s CL28
- CPU bracket
- Windows 10/11 Pro key
- MC warranty 2 years from Feb 2025
3) Power color 7800XT Hellhound $380 shipped
- Barely used, works great
4) Gigabyte RTX 4090 Gaming OC $1500 shipped
- Its a 4090
- It doesn't have coil whine
Prefer paypal. Heat here.
This is a collection of extra parts that were picked up when I was troubleshooting a dead 9700X. Barely used.
ASRock B650M-HDV/M.2
Ryzen 5 7600 w/stock cooler
32GB Klevv DDR5 6400 CL32 A-dies (does not run at 6400 1:1, unsurprisingly) KD5AGUA80-64A320H
Windows 10/11 Pro key attached, all boxes and accessories accounted for.
$350 shipped SOLD.
