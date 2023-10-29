gerardfraser
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 23, 2009
- Messages
- 1,354
14600K 6100Mhz Cinebench CPUz Run test
14600K 6100Mhz Cinebench CPUz Run test .
Since I just installed the 14600K after removing 14900KF,these are just test to see if the 14600K can run with boost clocks over 6000Mhz+.
Scores will be lower because of recording them in Nvidia Shadowplay.
So BIOS setting CPU voltage 1.45 for boost clocks
P-core 5700Mhz heavy load
E-core 44/45
6100Mhz boost clocks for PC gaming.
Cinebench
Single-2359
Multi-27359
CPUz
Single-965
Multi-11017
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3mNmWEJVP8
