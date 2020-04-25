144hz monitor

I have 2 computers with 2 monitors that can do 144hz, one computer uses a DVI dual link connector and has the 144hz option when i look in Nvidia as well as display settings, my secondary computer with the same exact DVI dual link cable and same brand monitor "VIOTEK" does not see the 144hz option, the only way i can make it to run in 144hz i have to create a custom resolution using the 144hz and do the test, it passes and the 144hz is working. Any reason why my secondary computer is not seeing the 144hz? Only difference between the monitors is that one is a 30" curved and the other one is a 35" ultrawide, the secondary computer i do have multiple monitors but that shouldn't affect that, should i use a display port?