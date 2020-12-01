1440p Monitor Recommendation

All,



I'm looking to purchase a new 1440p monitor for my daughter's gaming PC. She uses it primarily for games (Minecraft, Genshin Impact, etc.).



Im hoping to get something in the 27"-32" range around 250-350 dollars. Her video card is currently a Radeon 580, but I am looking to upgrade this to a 1070 once parts are available.



Thanks in advance for your assistance!!