140mm case fans, 120mm CPU fans

Considering upgrading my CPU fans, and/or case fans. Trying to determine if it will produce any worthwhile results or will just waste money with my specific case. Looking to increase cooling capacity, while also keeping low noise as I like low noise builds.
Case is a Fractal Design Define S. I keep the front panel on. This used to be fine with my previous CPU/GPUs, although my current CPU, Ryzen 7800X3D, gets a quite a bit hotter than my previous CPUs. My current GPU, an ASUS RTX 4070 Dual, is also quite loud compared to my previous GPUs. So I popped off the side fan slot cover off which helped, although I still find both the new CPU and GPU to be running a bit hot/noisy.
Airflow on this case is not as good as some cases as it is designed for quieter builds, although it worked perfectly fine while keeping my old GPUs (EVGA 1070/2070/3070s) / CPUs (1600/2600X/3700X/5700X) cool and quiet even on very hot days. But as I mentioned, my current GPU and CPU just seem to run hotter. 7800X3D seems to have a lower temperature before it starts throttling as well.
1) Case fan upgrade:
In the front of the case I currently have:
- 140mm Fractal Design fan that came with the case
- 11-12 year old Noctua NF-S12B 120mm that should be running at 900 RPM, at 1200 RPM it is loud enough to be heard
- 10 year old 120mm Corsair case fan from Corsair 550D
Rear:
- 140mm Fractal Design fan that came with the case
HWiNFO64 reports the following RPMs for each:
- Nocuta ~ 600 RPM
- 140mm Fractals 650-720 RPM
- Corsair 120mm 800 RPM
At idle it is very quiet, and based off experience 1000-1100 RPM seems to more or less be inaudible.
Looking at getting 2x Noctua NF-P14s redux-1200 140mms to replace the old 120mms. At 1,200 RPM, would these realistically provide any worthwhile decrease to temperatures for the CPU or GPU? And are they audiable or more or less quiet?
2) CPU fan upgrades:
Using a Phantom Spirit 120SE CPU cooler. Although I like it, I do find the included fans to be a bit loud for my tastes. When it starts hitting 1300 RPM it gets loud, and over that it becomes obnoxious. Are there any better 120mm PWM fans that would deliver similar or better airflow while being less noisy?
Not in much of a rush, with it being winter both the GPU/CPU are cool, but the CPU temps in the summer were reaching mid 80s quite easily duing gaming.
