$1400 for rtx 2080 Ti FTW3 or $1000 for RTX 2080 ti XC black

E

edo101

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 16, 2018
Messages
329
Hi I am trying to buy a used 2080 Ti. I have these two options and I'm wondering if the 2080 Ti FTW is worth the 400 bucks premium?
 
J

jrobdog

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 4, 2006
Messages
320
Are you interested in 3080, I have an LHR version new in box. And the answer to your question is no. It's not worth that price premium.
 
E

edo101

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 16, 2018
Messages
329
jrobdog said:
Are you interested in 3080, I have an LHR version new in box. And the answer to your question is no. It's not worth that price premium.
Click to expand...
I actually would but... I want to be able to use hacked 3D drivers for 3D Vision.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top