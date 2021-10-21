$1400 for rtx 2080 Ti FTW3 or $1000 for RTX 2080 ti XC black or ASUS Strix for 750?

E

edo101

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 16, 2018
Messages
331
Hi I am trying to buy a used 2080 Ti. I have these two options and I'm wondering if the 2080 Ti FTW is worth the 400 bucks premium?
 
J

jrobdog

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 4, 2006
Messages
320
Are you interested in 3080, I have an LHR version new in box. And the answer to your question is no. It's not worth that price premium.
 
T

thecold

Gawd
Joined
Nov 12, 2017
Messages
917
Go with the cheapest most reputable seller. If it has warranty get that.

If it's Asus or EVGA lookup the serial.

Also, I'd double check any rtx 2080 ti, but particularly if it's below 900.

************

I had a strix and it was nice.
 
