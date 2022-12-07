13700KF with AMD PBO Boost at 6100Mhz PC Gaming maybe best AMD CPU I ever owned

Spoiler ♦ CPU - Intel 13700KF With MSI MAG Core Liquid 360R V2

♦ GPU -MSI Gaming TRIO 3070Ti

♦ RAM - CORSAIR Vengeance 32GB CL36 6000MT's

♦ Mobo - ASUS Prime Z-690 P DDR5 (BIOS 2014)

♦ SSD - ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade Read:7400MB/s; Write: 5500MB/s

♦ DSP - LG B9 65" 4K UHD HDR OLED G-Sync Over HDMI

♦ PSU - EVGA GQ 1000W ♦ CASE -Phanteks Eclispe 500A

13700KF 6100Mhz Boost PC Gaming.Just kidding about best AMD CPU I ever owned because that was AMD 7700X.Same BIOS settings as below but with changes to 6100Mhz boost P-cores cores and 5800Mhz all P-core 4400Mhz E-core and 4800Mhz Ring Clock settings.If you do not know how Intel boost works you can ask all the professionals on the forum or I can tell ya.Simple BIOS settings anyone can use on Intel Motherboard depending on which Intel gen CPU,13th gen for this video with Boost up to 6100Mhz light loads or 5800Mhz all core heavy loadsBIOS settings are for reasonable 6000mhz single and 5500mhz all coreOn Screen Display if anyone wants to know180+ RTSS Gauges downloadSo recording is from desktop with two different PC games on a continuous recording,so no funny biz and no special PC gearFor those who just want to see CPU clocksPC used in this video