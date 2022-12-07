13700KF with AMD PBO Boost at 6100Mhz PC Gaming maybe best AMD CPU I ever owned,,added 6200Mhz vid

EDIT:6200Mhz Boost PC Gaming

13700KF 6100Mhz Boost PC Gaming.Just kidding about best AMD CPU I ever owned because that was AMD 7700X.

Same BIOS settings as below but with changes to 6100Mhz boost P-cores cores and 5800Mhz all P-core 4400Mhz E-core and 4800Mhz Ring Clock settings.

If you do not know how Intel boost works you can ask all the professionals on the forum or I can tell ya.


Simple BIOS settings anyone can use on Intel Motherboard depending on which Intel gen CPU,13th gen for this video with Boost up to 6100Mhz light loads or 5800Mhz all core heavy loads

BIOS settings are for reasonable 6000mhz single and 5500mhz all core
https://postimg.cc/CZdMpYs7

On Screen Display if anyone wants to know

180+ RTSS Gauges download



So recording is from desktop with two different PC games on a continuous recording,so no funny biz and no special PC gear



For those who just want to see CPU clocks
pc-gaming-6100mhz.jpg


PC used in this video

♦ CPU - Intel 13700KF With MSI MAG Core Liquid 360R V2
♦ GPU -MSI Gaming TRIO 3070Ti
♦ RAM - CORSAIR Vengeance 32GB CL36 6000MT's
♦ Mobo - ASUS Prime Z-690 P DDR5 (BIOS 2014)
♦ SSD - ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade Read:7400MB/s; Write: 5500MB/s
♦ DSP - LG B9 65" 4K UHD HDR OLED G-Sync Over HDMI
♦ PSU - EVGA GQ 1000W ♦ CASE -Phanteks Eclispe 500A
 
Last edited:
deaedius said:
Awesome overclock and congrats breaking 6ghz!
Actually does not make a difference in PC Gaming FPS


13700KF @5000Mhx all core overclock RTX 3070Ti 2560x1440 Avg 88FPS
5000.jpg


13700KF @5800Mhx all core overclock RTX 3070Ti 2560x1440 Avg 88FPS
5800.jpg


13700KF @5400Mhx ASUS AI overclock RTX 3070Ti 2560x1440 AVG 87FPS
aioc.jpg
 
deaedius said:
That makes sense actually, the 3070ti is holding you back. Still 6ghz is wicked!
Actually I did the same test with RTX 4090/RTX 3080/RTX 3090 maybe I need to buy better gear.
SO do you know why my 13700Kf only boost to 6200Mhz
ai.jpg
 
D

deaedius

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 18, 2014
Messages
1,093
Unfortunately I haven't really pushed overclocks lately. I am not sure the limits of the 13700kf, I see huge clocks with 13900k(f) series but not really paying attention to 13700kf. I have barely even overclocked my current system.
 
deaedius said:
Unfortunately I haven't really pushed overclocks lately. I am not sure the limits of the 13700kf, I see huge clocks with 13900k(f) series but not really paying attention to 13700kf. I have barely even overclocked my current system.
Do you mind showing or linking huge clocks with 13900k/kf lol
 
