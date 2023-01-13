gerardfraser
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 23, 2009
- Messages
- 1,289
13700KF Overclock 69℃ Cinebench Run With Simple Undervolt Plus DDR5 5600 Simple Overclock to 6400.
Recorded with Phone Cinebench R23
5400Mhz P-Core
4400Mhz E-Core Overclock
The Witcher 3 Quick Gameplay with CPU Voltage on scree display at 5400Mhz.
This is on original stock ILM CPU lock-down bracket that came default with my Z690.
BIOS Settings I used-Adjust your CPU voltage for your CPU for stability.
https://postimg.cc/06F74PqS
DDR5 Ram- CORSAIR Vengeance 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 5600MHz C36 (CMK32GX5M2B5600C36)
CPU Cooler- MSI MAG Core Liquid 360R V2
♦ CPU - Intel 13700KF With MSI MAG Core Liquid 360R V2
♦ GPU -GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC
♦ RAM - CORSAIR Vengeance 32GB CL36 6400MT's
♦ Mobo - ASUS Prime Z-690 P DDR5 (BIOS 2014)
♦ SSD - ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade Read:7400MB/s; Write: 5500MB/s
♦ DSP - LG B9 65" 4K UHD HDR OLED G-Sync Over HDMI
♦ PSU - EVGA GQ 1000W
♦ CASE -Phanteks Eclispe 500A
