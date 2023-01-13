Spoiler ♦ CPU - Intel 13700KF With MSI MAG Core Liquid 360R V2

♦ GPU -GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC

♦ RAM - CORSAIR Vengeance 32GB CL36 6400MT's

♦ Mobo - ASUS Prime Z-690 P DDR5 (BIOS 2014)

♦ SSD - ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade Read:7400MB/s; Write: 5500MB/s

♦ DSP - LG B9 65" 4K UHD HDR OLED G-Sync Over HDMI

♦ PSU - EVGA GQ 1000W

♦ CASE -Phanteks Eclispe 500A

13700KF Overclock 69℃ Cinebench Run With Simple Undervolt Plus DDR5 5600 Simple Overclock to 6400.Recorded with Phone Cinebench R235400Mhz P-Core4400Mhz E-Core OverclockThe Witcher 3 Quick Gameplay with CPU Voltage on scree display at 5400Mhz.This is on original stock ILM CPU lock-down bracket that came default with my Z690.BIOS Settings I used-Adjust your CPU voltage for your CPU for stability.DDR5 Ram- CORSAIR Vengeance 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 5600MHz C36 (CMK32GX5M2B5600C36)CPU Cooler- MSI MAG Core Liquid 360R V2PC Used