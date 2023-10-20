13700KF 6200Mhz and 14900KF 6300Mhz on CPU-z/Cinebench 6200Mhz

gerardfraser

gerardfraser

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 23, 2009
Messages
1,343
Grabbed a couple of 14900KF,tested a few BIOS on 14900KF and I just found this weird.I thought it was clock stretching on the 14900KF but maybe IPC there is just no improvement or I have no clue of what is going on or the tools are just different versions.

Seems pointless to buy these CPU's but yet like a nut I did.

CPU-z Single Thread 996.4 vs 996.8
Cin23 Single Thread 2397 vs 2438
13700kf-vs-14900-KF-single-Thread.jpg

HWinfo64 Cinebench run if anyone interested
cin-6200-sin.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top