13700KF 6200Mhz and 14900KF 6300Mhz on CPU-z/Cinebench 6200Mhz

Grabbed a couple of 14900KF,tested a few BIOS on 14900KF and I just found this weird.I thought it was clock stretching on the 14900KF but maybe IPC there is just no improvement or I have no clue of what is going on or the tools are just different versions.
Seems pointless to buy these CPU's but yet like a nut I did.
CPU-z Single Thread 996.4 vs 996.8
Cin23 Single Thread 2397 vs 2438
HWinfo64 Cinebench run if anyone interested
