12V-2×6 Power Connector Burns on Sapphire Radeon RX 9070 XT GPU

"The issue appears to arise from powering the GPU with a regular PSU that lacks a native 12V-2x6 output. Instead, the GPU was connected using a 3x8-pin adaptor rather than directly to an ATX 3.1 PSU. These adaptors have been known to cause melted connectors. This problem was first observed in August, highlighting a recurring theme for new builders: to prevent this situation, avoid using last-generation PSUs and opt for an ATX 3.1 PSU design whenever possible to eliminate the need for adaptors. As more companies adopt the 12V-2x6 power source for their GPU designs, gamers might consider investing in ATX 3.1 PSUs to ensure their systems can power future generations of GPUs."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342541/12v-2x6-power-connector-burns-on-sapphire-radeon-rx-9070-xt-gpu
 
