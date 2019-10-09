12L SFF mATX case from over a decade ago, the Vinster M@X

S

Silas1128

n00b
Joined
Jun 19, 2012
Messages
20
So a little over 10 years ago I was at the NOR'Easter LAN tournament with my CS team and saw a booth with this case. I thought it was the coolest thing in the world. It was VERY compact, especially for that time, yet used mostly standard parts. It measures just 11.5 x 11.5 x 5.5 inches (11.9L). Custom made by a guy in Mass, only a few hundred ever made from what I remember. I just HAD to have one. I've done a few builds in it over the years and even posted here before. But I decided I wanted to move my rig into it again and make some real changes

Now, I've had no need for an optical drive for quite some time, and I wanted to give it better cooling and a bit more modern look, sort of. So I dremmeled/cut out the optical bay, 2 80mm fan spots, and the floppy drive. It conveniently was just a bit bigger than 240x120mm. My current GPU, and most I've measured, are just over 10.5", this left very little space between the front of the GPU and and where the 2 case fans would be. I would either need to get slim 120x15mm fans or have them stick about 10mm out the front of the case, which is what I did (I also had 2 new Corsair 120mm fans, so why not). I grabbed a $10 mesh trash can from Home Depot and cut out a grill with tin snips and just glued it in place with some GOOP. Kind of half assed, not the cleanest bends, but it was more a proof of concept. That was my excuse anyway, it'll probably stay this way for a while.

So here's the build (not the latest tech, but works for my gaming needs):
i7-4790k @4.9ghz, delidded, cooled with Noctua NH-D9l (this cooler was a god send, as it fits the case by mere millimeters)
24GB DDR3 @1600mhz
ASUS Gryphon Z97 mATX
EVGA GTX 1070 SC (some pics show 980ti, swapped it for a 1070 because it's much more power efficient)
1tb m.2 SSD, on pci-e adapter board
Seasonic 500W 1U PSU, some customer wiring to eliminate what isn't needed.

1 - Zl4jIXn.jpg
3 - 5Uvn1rE.jpg
6 - tFeaz6g.jpg
14 - Qa2Xwf5.jpg
15 - edJlt3l.jpg
 
Boil

Boil

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 19, 2015
Messages
1,395
The old school analog-era telephone handset (as a handle) is a nice touch...!
 
Last edited:
S

Silas1128

n00b
Joined
Jun 19, 2012
Messages
20
My dad owned a business telephone repair company for a couple decades. I snagged one from his inventory and glued it on top. It's been their since I bought it. I like it, I've thought of removing it a couple times, but always end up leaving it.
 
Boil

Boil

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 19, 2015
Messages
1,395
Nah, rework it...

Imagine making it so you could use it for Skype calls & the such...!
 
F

Frazhna

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 27, 2013
Messages
157
phantommaggot said:
Blows my mind you can't get something this perfect from a case maker.
Click to expand...
I agree, there should be something just like this from case manufacturers.

With the 1U power supply on the bottom, it reminds me of the EVGA Hadron.

It seems almost impossible to find a small case unless you go with mini-ITX. When I’m building computers for my friends, they all want small computers, but they don’t want to pay the premium for mini-ITX boards and SFX power supplies. Something like this case would be just right for them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top