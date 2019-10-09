12L SFF mATX case from over a decade ago, the Vinster M@X

So a little over 10 years ago I was at the NOR'Easter LAN tournament with my CS team and saw a booth with this case. I thought it was the coolest thing in the world. It was VERY compact, especially for that time, yet used mostly standard parts. It measures just 11.5 x 11.5 x 5.5 inches (11.9L). Custom made by a guy in Mass, only a few hundred ever made from what I remember. I just HAD to have one. I've done a few builds in it over the years and even posted here before. But I decided I wanted to move my rig into it again and make some real changesNow, I've had no need for an optical drive for quite some time, and I wanted to give it better cooling and a bit more modern look, sort of. So I dremmeled/cut out the optical bay, 2 80mm fan spots, and the floppy drive. It conveniently was just a bit bigger than 240x120mm. My current GPU, and most I've measured, are just over 10.5", this left very little space between the front of the GPU and and where the 2 case fans would be. I would either need to get slim 120x15mm fans or have them stick about 10mm out the front of the case, which is what I did (I also had 2 new Corsair 120mm fans, so why not). I grabbed a $10 mesh trash can from Home Depot and cut out a grill with tin snips and just glued it in place with some GOOP. Kind of half assed, not the cleanest bends, but it was more a proof of concept. That was my excuse anyway, it'll probably stay this way for a while.So here's the build (not the latest tech, but works for my gaming needs):i7-4790k @4.9ghz, delidded, cooled with Noctua NH-D9l (this cooler was a god send, as it fits the case by mere millimeters)24GB DDR3 @1600mhzASUS Gryphon Z97 mATXEVGA GTX 1070 SC (some pics show 980ti, swapped it for a 1070 because it's much more power efficient)1tb m.2 SSD, on pci-e adapter boardSeasonic 500W 1U PSU, some customer wiring to eliminate what isn't needed.