12900KS - What configuration is better for gaming short and long term??

Have all 8 P cores enabled with hyper threading also enabled, but e cores disabled??



Have all 8 P cores and all 8 e cores enabled but hyper threading disabled??



I know most games at least not yet do not scale much beyond 8 threads and real cores, but that is changing, though games it seems highly unlikely are ever in the next 5 years will scale beyond 16 threads and real cores if even that much, but more than 8 is quite probable.



So is a physical core always better than logical core for gaming? I mean with 16 real cores, is HT even necessary? I know 8 of the cores are e cores, but they are still solid like Skylake IPC. And the main gamer threads will run on P cores and wouldn't the e cores be great for extra threads especially in WIN11 which knows how to use them? Or is that not the case and an 8/16 config with e cores off would be better for games that scale beyond 8 threads??



Part of the reason I got such a high core CPU is it feels good to have lots of dedicated cores with ability to turn off SMT/HT and still have lots of threads. And aren't e cores even if it were main thread for gaming (which it will not be I know) still decent with Skylake IPC and Skylake CPUs like 6600K and 6700K is still fine today for gaming?