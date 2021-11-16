12900K Overclock 5400Mhz With MSI Adaptive Voltage and AVX Offset

Tested now on two 12900K CPU's daily overclock for both 5400Mhz,also switched to Enermax LIQMAX III 360 ARGB instead of Air Cooler

This is on MSI Motherboard and not Asus one that most people seems to show.You have to do your own testing for your setup.

My PC Gaming setting with Offset adaptive voltage and AC line/DC line and LLC. Knocked of some voltage to help CPU temperatures.

Keep single threaded performance for high CPU clocks set.
Heavy workloads set to 75°C to drop CPU clock to default settings on 12900K.You can change the 75°C to higher number to keep full default performance on a Cinebench load.
You still have to test your own personal settings.

My BIOS Settings
https://postimg.cc/HrMcJCq3
https://postimg.cc/06q6DBxv
https://postimg.cc/06dzf02w
https://postimg.cc/tZBY0R6R
https://postimg.cc/KkGRs3Rs
https://postimg.cc/8fvNPTVx




Nothing fancy or difficult to follow,set clocks,voltage your comfortable with.Works the same on Intel/AMD Adaptive voltage
1.Set Turbo ratio for CPU clock
2.Set Adaptive voltage
3.Turn on C-states
4.Set temps and AVX loads to trigging when your cpu gets to hot,so voltage and temps are lowered


My BIOS Settings
https://postimg.cc/ZCwCv6sJ
https://postimg.cc/Hj274v63
https://postimg.cc/6yb2F2Jv
https://postimg.cc/RNZJP18m

Video showing how it works
 
Thank you for this. I will try something like this when my tomahawk and 12900 show up.
 
Some Ram test on two different 12900K for the Dual Rank Gear 1 CL14 4000Mhz

(2 x 16GB) Model F4-4000C17D-32GVKB

Here are my setting on MSI PRO z690-A DDR4 on BIOS (E7D25IMS.114)

Just Primary timings not sub timings
Dual Rank Gear 1 CL14 4000Mhz
SA voltage needed to be greater than 1.45v
DRAM Voltage 1.55v
12900K Batch# V1351636
12900-K-2-DR-Gear1-CL14-4000-Mhz1.jpg


Here are my setting on MSI PRO z690-A DDR4 on BIOS (E7D25IMS.100)
Just Primary timings not sub timings
Dual Rank Gear 1 CL14 4000Mhz
SA voltage needed to be greater than 1.45v
DRAM Voltage 1.6v
12900K Batch# V1361515
Dual-Rank-Gear-1-4000.jpg
 
