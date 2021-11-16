12900K Overclock 5400Mhz With MSI Adaptive Voltage and AVX Offset

gerardfraser
Tested now on two 12900K CPU's daily overclock for both 5400Mhz,also switched to Enermax LIQMAX III 360 ARGB instead of Air Cooler
This is on MSI Motherboard and not Asus one that most people seems to show.You have to do your own testing for your setup.
My PC Gaming setting with Offset adaptive voltage and AC line/DC line and LLC. Knocked of some voltage to help CPU temperatures.
Keep single threaded performance for high CPU clocks set.
Heavy workloads set to 75°C to drop CPU clock to default settings on 12900K.You can change the 75°C to higher number to keep full default performance on a Cinebench load.
You still have to test your own personal settings.
My BIOS Settings
https://postimg.cc/HrMcJCq3
https://postimg.cc/06q6DBxv
https://postimg.cc/06dzf02w
https://postimg.cc/tZBY0R6R
https://postimg.cc/KkGRs3Rs
https://postimg.cc/8fvNPTVx
Nothing fancy or difficult to follow,set clocks,voltage your comfortable with.Works the same on Intel/AMD Adaptive voltage
My BIOS Settings
1.Set Turbo ratio for CPU clock
2.Set Adaptive voltage
3.Turn on C-states
4.Set temps and AVX loads to trigging when your cpu gets to hot,so voltage and temps are lowered
My BIOS Settings
https://postimg.cc/ZCwCv6sJ
https://postimg.cc/Hj274v63
https://postimg.cc/6yb2F2Jv
https://postimg.cc/RNZJP18m
Video showing how it works
