12900K Overclock 5400Mhz With MSI Adaptive Voltage and AVX Offset Air Cooling

Keep single threaded performance on air cooling but can be used on AIO/Full Watercooling for those high CPU clocks.Video shows all BIOS setting that need to be changed to have high single threaded performance with CPU Voltage Adaptive Mode and AVX offsets for when loads like Cinebench/PC gaming in menus get out of hand with the ridiculous high temperatures from the Intel/AMD CPU's when you like those high CPU clock numbers and need some CPU voltage to get them.This is on MSI Motherboard and not Asus one that most people seems to show.You have to do your own testing for your setup.Nothing fancy or difficult to follow,set clocks,voltage your comfortable with.Works the same on Intel/AMD1.Set Turbo ratio for CPU clock2.Set Adaptive voltage3.Turn on C-states4.Set temps and AVX loads to trigging when your cpu gets to hot,so voltage and temps are loweredMy BIOS SettingsVideo showing how it works