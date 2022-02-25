12700k + MSI Suprim X 3070ti PSU

PC Part Picker
trying to build a pc for wife. and she really want the lian li mini case. so haven't found alot 850watt or above sfx powersupply in our price range. and i already have corsair SF750 laying around from an old build, is that enough for the above setup?
