12700k + MSI Suprim X 3070ti PSU

Maori80

PC Part Picker

trying to build a pc for wife. and she really want the lian li mini case. so haven't found alot 850watt or above sfx powersupply in our price range. and i already have corsair SF750 laying around from an old build, is that enough for the above setup?
 
yeah it will probably be fine if you dont oc anything. nv recommends 750w for regular 3070ti. if you get any sudden power offs, that would be the cause though...
 
chameleoneel

PC Part Picker

trying to build a pc for wife. and she really want the lian li mini case. so haven't found alot 850watt or above sfx powersupply in our price range. and i already have corsair SF750 laying around from an old build, is that enough for the above setup?
If the SF750 doesn't work out, these are great. But you gotta get a revision 2 unit. the first revision had a fan which only knew 1 speed: 100%
https://www.amazon.com/Cooler-Master-Efficiency-Included-Warranty/dp/B08LP6WS35/ref=sr_1_2?crid=2LHB8J9XB07FL&keywords=coolermaster+850+watt+sfx&qid=1645817376&sprefix=coolermaster+850+watt+sfx,aps,121&sr=8-2
 
