12700k Arctic Liquid freezer ii 280 CPU overheating

thewizard1785

Oct 15, 2004
CPU starts overheating as soon I as turn on the PC and get to the Bios. I think the block is making decent contact with the CPU? If that’s not the case please let me know. The radiator fans and the small fan on the block all seems to be working properly. I can feel pulsating vibration/sound when I grab both tubes but it seems faint. I tried both CPU Fan header on the Asus Z690 Tuf D4 motherboard as well as the AIO pump header. I don’t get much time to mess around in the Bios because CPU starts overheating as soon as I turn on the PC. Any help appreciated. Thinking about getting an air cooler to try.
 

deaedius

Jun 18, 2014
What are the temps? As a note, that is a TON of thermal paste.
Are the fans kicking on? Have you set fan speeds?
 
