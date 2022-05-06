12700K and Air cooling (Besides for Dark Rock Pro 4) Avoiding AIO

I Really Really want to put together a 12700K build to replace my Ryzen1700 (I know, I can drop in a new Ryzen now), but I would prefer an Intel build.



I do not trust AIO cooling, I look at it as more than a single point of failure, and the possibility of leaks.



I have not been able to complete my trigger pull, as I am always circling around cooling.



Will the Scythe Fuma 2 keep the CPU cool, and allow me to stretch it or will Thermal throttling happen? How About ARCTIC Freezer 34 eSports DUO?



Would a Noctua U12A work? They list it on their compatibility, but Just turning on and Idling as opposed to workloads?



At times, I often re-encode MP3's, running 12-16 concurrent threads at full bore for ~ 90 minutes at most (while playing WoW)



Danke!

-terpsy