12700K and Air cooling (Besides for Dark Rock Pro 4) Avoiding AIO

terpsy

Gawd
Aug 5, 2004
708
I Really Really want to put together a 12700K build to replace my Ryzen1700 (I know, I can drop in a new Ryzen now), but I would prefer an Intel build.

I do not trust AIO cooling, I look at it as more than a single point of failure, and the possibility of leaks.

I have not been able to complete my trigger pull, as I am always circling around cooling.

Will the Scythe Fuma 2 keep the CPU cool, and allow me to stretch it or will Thermal throttling happen? How About ARCTIC Freezer 34 eSports DUO?

Would a Noctua U12A work? They list it on their compatibility, but Just turning on and Idling as opposed to workloads?

At times, I often re-encode MP3's, running 12-16 concurrent threads at full bore for ~ 90 minutes at most (while playing WoW)

Danke!
TheHig

TheHig

Gawd
Apr 9, 2016
965
I run mine under the U12S with the stock case fans in a O11 Air Mini case the temps are absolutely fine. My ambient temps are always cool at 19-21c where the PC sits for some context.

I have been seeing mid 50s and 60s after gaming for hours. I can run some load tests if you want later tonight after work.
 
