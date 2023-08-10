12600KF for $156 @ NE (also 12900KF for $330)

https://www.newegg.com/intel-core-i5-12600kf-core-i5-12th-gen/p/N82E16819118349
$223-67 promo code. I just paid $19x a month or two ago for my 12600K, so this is a pretty solid deal. Cleaning out 12th-gen before the 14th gen launch, maybe?
Oh, the 12900KF is there for $330, too:
https://www.newegg.com/intel-core-i9-12900kf-core-i9-12th-gen/p/N82E16819118341
-bZj
