12100 or 12400 for flight sims?

pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
38,869
it seems to be using more than 4 cores now, so i would say yes. in 2021 they were recommending a 3950x 16/32 cpu...
 
Last edited:
G

Gunner_V

n00b
Joined
Nov 18, 2010
Messages
13
Yikes! I didn't think that they would be able to use that many cores.
thank you for your quick reply.
 
DooKey

DooKey

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 25, 2001
Messages
10,800
If you aren't truly budget constrained, then the 12400 is the obvious answer.
 
L

LukeTbk

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
1,867
KekTc9JHkZUByDVApi69ah-970-80.png.webp


Even with a RTX 3090 at 1080p, seem to be extremely small difference between the 2, I would imagine with a video card of a person hesitating between those 2, it could be nill.

PassMark jump from 12100 to 12400 seem to be around 36% is quite significant and the gap in different game can get large, so maybe future upgrade on flight sim or a different game could take advantage of it one day or for other task should keep it into consideration.

But it is extraordinary what a 12100 can do in workloads like game.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
38,869
LukeTbk said:
KekTc9JHkZUByDVApi69ah-970-80.png.webp


Even with a RTX 3090 at 1080p, seem to be extremely small difference between the 2, I would imagine with a video card of a person hesitating between those 2, it could be nill.

PassMark jump from 12100 to 12400 seem to be around 36% is quite significant and the gap in different game can get large, so maybe future upgrade on flight sim or a different game could take advantage of it one day or for other task should keep it into consideration.

But it is extraordinary what a 12100 can do in workloads like game.
Click to expand...
when is that chart from? supposedly the newer updates improve mutli-core use, anything pre-2021 shows little difference over 4 cores.
 
L

LukeTbk

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
1,867
pendragon1 said:
when is that chart from? supposedly the newer updates improve mutli-core use, anything pre-2021 shows little difference over 4 cores.
Click to expand...
If they test a 12100 it must be from 2022 no ? And a 12100 has hyper thread, 8 threads is quite a lot for a game.

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/intel-core-i3-12100-12100f-review
By Paul Alcorn published February 14, 2022

Maybe the 5600x score are recycled, but the 12400 vs 12100 must be quite recent.

According to this:
https://overclock3d.net/reviews/sof...c_performance_review_and_optimisation_guide/5

Could be misleading to look just a total run average/low FPS, has taking off and flying seem to be quite different.

In flight advantage of core dimish rapidly on a 3950x (going over 4 give little), but during take off it is significant.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
38,869
LukeTbk said:
If they test a 12100 it must be from 2022 no ? And a 12100 has hyper thread, 8 threads is quite a lot for a game.

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/intel-core-i3-12100-12100f-review
By Paul Alcorn published February 14, 2022

Maybe the 5600x score are recycled, but the 12400 vs 12100 must be quite recent.

According to this:
https://overclock3d.net/reviews/sof...c_performance_review_and_optimisation_guide/5

Could be misleading to look just a total run average/low FPS, has taking off and flying seem to be quite different.

In flight advantage of core dimish rapidly on a 3950x (going over 4 give little), but during take off it is significant.
Click to expand...
lol duh...
that kinda make sense, more detail on ground.
 
J

Jonnycat99

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 9, 2006
Messages
407
It might help if you were more specific about *which* flight simulator you are talking about. There are video games which have airplanes (of which there are many), and then there are the more realistic flight simulators (of which there are three, in varying degree of realism). What does the rest of the system look like?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
38,869
Jonnycat99 said:
It might help if you were more specific about *which* flight simulator you are talking about. There are video games which have airplanes (of which there are many), and then there are the more realistic flight simulators (of which there are three, in varying degree of realism). What does the rest of the system look like?
Click to expand...
good point, i assumed fs2020...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top