12100 or 12400 for flight sims?

i dont think you actually need that many, but more than 4 will help now.Yikes! I didn't think that they would be able to use that many cores.
when is that chart from? supposedly the newer updates improve mutli-core use, anything pre-2021 shows little difference over 4 cores.
Even with a RTX 3090 at 1080p, seem to be extremely small difference between the 2, I would imagine with a video card of a person hesitating between those 2, it could be nill.
PassMark jump from 12100 to 12400 seem to be around 36% is quite significant and the gap in different game can get large, so maybe future upgrade on flight sim or a different game could take advantage of it one day or for other task should keep it into consideration.
But it is extraordinary what a 12100 can do in workloads like game.
If they test a 12100 it must be from 2022 no ? And a 12100 has hyper thread, 8 threads is quite a lot for a game.when is that chart from? supposedly the newer updates improve mutli-core use, anything pre-2021 shows little difference over 4 cores.
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/intel-core-i3-12100-12100f-review
By Paul Alcorn published February 14, 2022
Maybe the 5600x score are recycled, but the 12400 vs 12100 must be quite recent.
According to this:
https://overclock3d.net/reviews/sof...c_performance_review_and_optimisation_guide/5
Could be misleading to look just a total run average/low FPS, has taking off and flying seem to be quite different.
In flight advantage of core dimish rapidly on a 3950x (going over 4 give little), but during take off it is significant.
good point, i assumed fs2020...It might help if you were more specific about *which* flight simulator you are talking about. There are video games which have airplanes (of which there are many), and then there are the more realistic flight simulators (of which there are three, in varying degree of realism). What does the rest of the system look like?