12100 or 12400 for flight sims?

Even with a RTX 3090 at 1080p, seem to be extremely small difference between the 2, I would imagine with a video card of a person hesitating between those 2, it could be nill.PassMark jump from 12100 to 12400 seem to be around 36% is quite significant and the gap in different game can get large, so maybe future upgrade on flight sim or a different game could take advantage of it one day or for other task should keep it into consideration.But it is extraordinary what a 12100 can do in workloads like game.