120mm AIO on a 10850k?

Due to my desk layout if I want to view my PC components (which I do) I need an inverted case so the window is on the right side. After asking on these forums and looking around I really like TT 100 Mini, however the largest AIO it can fit is 120mm. I was originally going to snag a 10700 as I don't plan on overclocking and then pair it with a 120mmw with this case. I really like this case because of the looks that fit my desk setup and it can house larger GPUs and full size PSUs.
So, will a 120 mm AIO be able to keep a non OC'd 10850k cooled? Other options would be to look at trading this for a 10700 in the Buy/Sell/Trade section or finding another case that can house a larger AIO (Wish the Corsair 600C wasn't discontinued!).
I use this PC for gaming (WoW, FFXIV, Civ V) and web browsing, so it's not doing anything too extensive. It will have my RTX 2070 with it until the prices go down on the RTX 3080s (which will be awhile).
