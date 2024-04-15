  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
12 Retro Classix titles to be de-listed 4-30-24

Originally developed by Data East and later published by Ziggurat Interactive, 12 Retro Classix games are to be taken off of digital storefronts 4-30-24, get 'em while you can.
I linked the Steam versions here, but GOG has them as well if you prefer.


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1497680/Retro_Classix_Bad_Dudes/


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1540410/Retro_Classix_Joe__Mac__Caveman_Ninja/


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1627150/Retro_Classix_Joe__Mac_Returns/


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1540430/Retro_Classix_Gate_of_Doom/


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1540450/Retro_Classix_Two_Crude/


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1540470/Retro_Classix_Heavy_Barrel/


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1540440/Retro_Classix_Wizard_Fire/


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1499400/Retro_Classix_SRD__Super_Real_Darwin/


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1627220/Retro_Classix_Night_Slashers/


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1540420/Retro_Classix_Super_BurgerTime/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1627230/Retro_Classix_BreakThru/
 
When I was a kid, Bad Dudes and Heavy Barrel were massive, massive arcade hits. They were in that weird era when the NES/SMS versions couldn't replicate the arcade experience, so they either deviated or sucked. Neither of 'em got a port that was worth a damn for like 15 years. The Atari ST and Amiga versions looked great in stills but they ran like hot buttered trash.
 
They're just poorly emulated versions of the games. You'd probably get a better experience with MAME or FinalBurn Neo through EmuDeck on the Steam Deck regardless.
 
They're just poorly emulated versions of the games. You'd probably get a better experience with MAME or FinalBurn Neo through EmuDeck on the Steam Deck regardless.
Sure, but some people value playing them legally.
 
