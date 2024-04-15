12 Retro Classix titles to be de-listed 4-30-24

CAD4466HK
Originally developed by Data East and later published by Ziggurat Interactive, 12 Retro Classix games are to be taken off of digital storefronts 4-30-24, get 'em while you can.
I linked the Steam versions here, but GOG has them as well if you prefer.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1497680/Retro_Classix_Bad_Dudes/
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1540410/Retro_Classix_Joe__Mac__Caveman_Ninja/
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1627150/Retro_Classix_Joe__Mac_Returns/
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1540430/Retro_Classix_Gate_of_Doom/
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1540450/Retro_Classix_Two_Crude/
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1540470/Retro_Classix_Heavy_Barrel/
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1540440/Retro_Classix_Wizard_Fire/
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1499400/Retro_Classix_SRD__Super_Real_Darwin/
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1627220/Retro_Classix_Night_Slashers/
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1540420/Retro_Classix_Super_BurgerTime/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1627230/Retro_Classix_BreakThru/
