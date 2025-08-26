  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
12 GTX 1080's for sale in a bundle, maybe for very cheep, worth it or no?

I often check a website that sells the assets of companies in liquidation/administration. The deal is, the buyer must collect, and there is a buyer's premium added to the sale price + tax (so an extra 30%).

I just spotted an auction for a bunch of "Assorted GTX Graphic Cards", 12 in total, some are 1080s, some are 1080tis. Bidding starts at a measley $10. Are these still in demand?
I currently have two 1080tis that you can pry from my cold dead hands, but I never considered buying more of them.

Update: Judging by the pctures, it looks like there are 6 of each. FE type coolers.
 
These are great for young people or people who can't afford good PCs. These + a bunch of old Dell/HP workstations would make 12 great "better than nothing" PCs that can play games like Palworld, CS, GTA V etc.
 
Yeah my old office PC with an i7 8600k and 1080ti plays CS2 at a decent FPS, easily maxes a 1440p 144hz G-Sync display.
 
I was running one in an eGPU dock on a mini PC for quite awhile, it'll play Minecraft and low/medium-end games just fine. Still a pretty decent card.
 
OK, it turns out this is the Auckland branch of the VFX studio handling the VFX for the Twisted Metal TV show:
https://www.blockheadvfx.com/longform/

I guess they are shutting down the Auckland branch. Assets also include a whole bunch of monitors, TVs, an arcade cabinet, IT equipment etc.
 
