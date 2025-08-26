12 GTX 1080's for sale in a bundle, maybe for very cheep, worth it or no?

I often check a website that sells the assets of companies in liquidation/administration. The deal is, the buyer must collect, and there is a buyer's premium added to the sale price + tax (so an extra 30%).
I just spotted an auction for a bunch of "Assorted GTX Graphic Cards", 12 in total, some are 1080s, some are 1080tis. Bidding starts at a measley $10. Are these still in demand?
I currently have two 1080tis that you can pry from my cold dead hands, but I never considered buying more of them.
Update: Judging by the pctures, it looks like there are 6 of each. FE type coolers.
