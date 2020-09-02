11th Gen Tiger Lake and Xe graphics launch event

Intel just unveiled a very interesting mobile CPU (APU?) on the heels of Nvidias new GPU launch.These are Intel's claims so we will see how well they hold up in the reviews. It looks like 4/8 core is the max, but Intel claims they hold their own against an 8/16 Renoir in most applications. The AI performance was especially intriguing for me.Overall, TGL is looking VERY impressive! I imagine RKL will get most of these features with 8/16 core power abeit a lesser igpu.