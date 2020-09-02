11th Gen Tiger Lake and Xe graphics launch event

Intel just unveiled a very interesting mobile CPU (APU?) on the heels of Nvidias new GPU launch.
https://www.techpowerup.com/271685/intel-11th-gen-core-tiger-lake-xe-graphics-launch-event-live-blog
These are Intel's claims so we will see how well they hold up in the reviews. It looks like 4/8 core is the max, but Intel claims they hold their own against an 8/16 Renoir in most applications. The AI performance was especially intriguing for me.
Overall, TGL is looking VERY impressive! I imagine RKL will get most of these features with 8/16 core power abeit a lesser igpu.
