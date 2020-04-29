1156 and 775 motherboards and SFX PSU

Hello,

I have some used items that I’d like to sell. I accept PayPal and my Heatware is Face2Face. Must have heat if you’re wanting to do business. USPS shipping to the US48 included in the price.



ASUS P7P55D PRO LGA SOCKET 1156 MOTHERBOARD With X3440 Xeon CPU. This doesn’t include the I/O shield, but you can buy them on eBay for $5.



$65 shipped



Gigabyte GA-EP43-UD3L Motherboard and Q6700 CPU. I have I/O shield.



$45 shipped



FSP Dagger Pro 650 watt SFX PSU. I’ve opened the box and tested to make sure it works- basically no use.



$85 shipped







If you need memory for either board I can include some for an additional cost. I have stock Intel coolers as well.



Let me know if you have any questions.



Mike